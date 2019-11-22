Central Texas Veterinary & Emergency Hospital Shares Thanksgiving No-Nos For Your Pets

Sharing is caring…but be careful when it comes to your pets! Sharing your Thanksgiving feast with your furry friend isn’t a great idea. Central Texas Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Hospital is here to tell us 6 toxic human foods you just can’t feed Fido.

Central Texas Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Hospital is the premier provider of compassionate, advanced, multi-specialty veterinary care. They strive to be the best provider of advanced veterinary care in order to enhance the quality of life of our patients and clients.

For more information, check out their website.

Sponsored by Central Texas Veterinary & Emergency Hospital. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.