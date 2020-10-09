Central Texas Pumpkin Patches To Check Out This Fall

Are you looking for a day trip to a pumpkin patch or corn maze to celebrate the season? Check out these Central Texas pumpkin patches to get into the fall spirit:

Morath Orchard

Morath Orchard began as a small family farm in 1981 near Wichita Falls. They recently just opened a five-acre corn maze. The creator, Will Morath, says it took about 12 hours to mow down. The design is the shape of Texas with a pumpkin in the middle. The maze takes about 30 minutes to complete. It’s 8 bucks for adults, 4 for kids, and free for kiddos four and under. There’s also a five-acre pumpkin patch on-site. Learn more HERE.

Harvest the Fall fun at Sweet Berry Farm!

This Marble Falls farm has over 60 acres of fun activities for all ages! Only pay for what you do! No admission or parking fee! They offer 3 mazes, a flower picking field, stuff-your-own-scarecrows, and much much more! Open now – November 8 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, & Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Check out all their activities HERE.

Sweet Eats Fruit Farm

This Georgetown farm has officially kicked off its Fall Festival and running through November 8. From 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily, your family can play amongst 40 varieties of pumpkins, food trucks, live music, and over 30 different activities like pony rides, petting zoo, hay maze, jump pads, treasure mountain, apple slingshots, pipe races, and so much more! General admission tickets are $16 (free for children under 2). More info on pricing HERE.

The Rockbridge Pumpkin Patch

Rockbridge Church located in Cedar Park is going to have over 4,000 pumpkins for their annual pumpkin patch. They will be one of the ONLY Pumpkin patches in the Cedar Park/Leander area. Learn more HERE.