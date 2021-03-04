Central Texas Getaways Perfect For Spring Break

The ninth annual Amplify Austin Day, a 24-hour community-wide day of online giving organized by local nonprofit I Live Here I Give Here (ILHIGH), is set to kick-off today at 6 pm and will continue through Friday, March 5 until 6 pm. Early giving for Amplify Austin Day is now open at AmplifyATX.org with the goal to double the participation from prior years to 60,000 unique individual donors while raising critical funds for the 675+ participating Central Texas nonprofits.

As the region’s biggest day of giving, it connects the community with hundreds of nonprofits over the course of 24 hours to raise funds critical to sustaining and growing a vibrant nonprofit sector as well as aid in the path to recovery from the recent catastrophic events. In addition to providing the online giving platform, ILHIGH raised more than $375,000 in total matching gifts and prizes available to participating nonprofits to incentivize their campaigns. As part of this effort, on February 19, as Central Texas began to thaw out from the historic winter storm, ILHIGH created a matching gift Amplify Disaster Relief Fund specifically designated for organizations on the frontlines whose missions fall into at least one of the following cause categories: Disaster Relief & Emergency Response, Basic Needs, Human Services, and Housing, Shelter & Homelessness. To date, the Disaster Relief Fund has raised more than $89,000, and donations will continue to be added throughout the Amplify campaign. The match potential for our 675+ participating organizations is more than $1.2 million, which brings our total impact to date to $1.575 million before adding in 2021 Amplify Austin Day results. Over the past eight years, the event has raised more than $69 million collectively for hundreds of Central Texas nonprofits, including $12.3 million in 2020 for more than 760 nonprofit organizations across seven Central Texas counties, including Travis, Hays, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell, and Blanco.