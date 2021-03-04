Central Texas Getaways Perfect For Spring Break

Spring is right around the corner! What are your Spring Break plans? Travel Editor, Marika Flatt with Texas Lifestyle Magazine joined Rosie and Stephanie this morning, sharing some spots you ‘ll want to add to your getaway list:
Collective Hill Country Retreat in Wimberley
- Luxury glamping retreat in Hill Country (near Wimberley).
- 12 beautiful glamping tents for overnight adventure.
- Privacy and relaxation. There’s a luxe vibe that will be the perfect blend for his outdoor nature and your comfort.
- The new Collective Wellness program offers outdoor healing sessions including yoga and Pilates, live sound bowl restorative healing, and other classes for the body and mind.
- Instead of WFH, go Work From Tent for the best of all worlds.
- We love their tagline: Socially distanced by nature.
- Tents start at $379/night
- Breakfast is included and you can purchase lunch all a cart and dinner is chefs tasting with two choices: chef‘s tasting for $150 per person or a barbecue box for $120 for two people.
- One of their activities is bubbles and branding where you get to brand your own cutting board; And along with that you get to have a charcuterie board of cheese and crackers paired with champagne, wine or local beer.
Carter Creek Winery & Resort in Johnson City
- The Carter Creek winery tasting room opened in November 2019, followed by the opening of the villas in May 2020 to meet the need of a pandemic get away lifestyle.
- We love the one bedroom villas that can sleep from 2 to 6 people depending on the style. They are modern and clean and provide everything you need except a kitchen.
- Right next-door is the restaurant called Old 290 Brewery that offers indoor and outdoor seating.
- The menu is robust with hearty appetizers like a warm delicious pretzel plate, delicious oven baked pizzas and grilled chicken sandwiches or comfort food entrées in winter like chicken Alfredo.
- Perfect place for a getaway because most families have both beer and wine drinkers so it provides the perfect marriage of delicious craft beer with fantastic Texas wines.
- In these pandemic times, a place like this is ideal because you have your own cabin, which they call villas, and your own door opens to the outside. The expansive courtyard is perfect for social distancing, you can dine outdoors and listen to the live music which is every Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9 PM.
- 78 villas
- Weekday rates start from $159 and weekend rates start from $199.
Cinnamon Shore in Port Aransas
- Record year in 2020! 136 homes/properties sold
- Spacious homes with full kitchens
- A master-planned community, full of pastel-colored beach houses and condos, where most people are riding cruisers or dune buggies (golf carts)
- Three pools (2 are heated to 90 degrees in winter/spring), tossing the football on the open-space lawns or traversing the dunes to get to the beach. High season is definitely the summer months but rentals are available year-round and we love the off-season
- Because you have a full kitchen, washer/dryer and even restaurants, this is a self-contained vacation destination!
- Walkable village with the charm of small-town America.
- Great dining options, fitness classes, and a roster of activities and events year-round will keep your and yours entertained if you’re looking for a change from the beachfront.
- The property is self-contained, and safe enough to let teens roam on their own. They love the independence of heading over to the coffee shop for a drink or visiting the local pizza place to order their own meal.
- Upscale Mediterranean-style Lisabella’s Bistro; family-friendly Dylan’s Pizzeria, where you can enjoy outdoor seating; and Coffee Waves, with a premium selection of java, smoothies, and breakfast fare.
- Live music concerts on an outdoor stage (which provided such a fun and relaxing Saturday night); movies on the grassy Town Center lawn; yoga on the beach; paddleboard yoga at The Dune Pool; bike and fishing gear rentals, all exist to put the cherry on top of your stay.
- The two community lakes: Lake Colby, which is fully stocked with a fishing pier for everyone to use, and Lake Gavin really add a relaxing touch to an already relaxing atmosphere.
- They make it easy to rent a golf cart onsite from Top Deck (a must!) and reserve beach chairs with umbrellas (set up and ready for you first thing in the morning). Both of these amenities add to the experience that is Cinnamon Shore.
- Homes and condo units vary in size. It Is Well beach house is a two-story home that sleeps 9 comfortably. rents for $350-$650 per night
- Big View II is a bit larger, with 4 bedrooms, sleeping 12. The price range for Big View II is from $400 nightly in off season to $1100 nightly in peak holiday season, respectively.
Lone Star Court in Austin & Cotton Court in Lubbock
- We just love the Valencia Group’s selection of motor court style hotels in Texas.
- Valencia Group models their vintage motor court hotels after a theme befitting the area. The Cotton Court Hotel honors the long-standing cotton industry of North Texas with its cotton gin motif. LSC- hip vibe; CC- military theme
- rooms open to the outside so it’s a great choice during the pandemic because you can check in and head straight to your own room with an opening to the outside courtyard.
- rooms are ample size and include the vintage vibe of the hotel series (such as the retro SMEG refrigerators stocked with Texas craft beers and other regional drinks).
- The stylish interior courtyard includes a pool, outdoor fire pit, and games like corn hole.
- We love everything about this cool property, from the well-lit courtyard to the clean and modern rooms with comfy beds (plush pillow top beds with locally sourced luxurious cotton linens).
- The Good Morning Ranch, Wimberley–a shabby chic farmhouse in the middle of nowhere, yet near Wimberley—accommodate 9 but if you want everyone to have their own bed (a pandemic safety measure), there are 7 beds (two queens, five singles).
- a full kitchen, only full bath, so be prepared in terms of sharing and having showering shifts!) A screened-in porch has a long dining table and is ideal for catching a breeze without the bugs.
- Getaway with Other Families: The Shorewood on Lake LBJ
- This two-level home is ideal for several families to enjoy a relaxing weekend on the water together.
- The hero of the house is a large living room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the lake.
- a newly-renovated large open game room, perfect for teens and kids in the group. They’ll have hours of fun with the ping pong table, board games, and their own big screen TV in the bunk room which can sleep up to 10 kids (as long as they share a double bed bunk).
- The location is perfect to enjoy the great outdoors, as it opens up to a backyard that sits right on Lake LBJ, where you can easily dock a boat or jet ski. Young people might also enjoy fishing or swimming off the dock. The house is pet-friendly and we love that the yard is enclosed so you can let your sweet furry friend run around without worry.