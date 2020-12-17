Central Texas Food Bank Needs Your Help this Holiday Season

The holidays are a time when food really takes center stage for most families as they gather around traditional meals. Unfortunately, many of our neighbors face the prospect of a holiday season without enough to eat. And this year, the pandemic has made things even worse for thousands of Central Texas Families. That’s why the Central Texas Food Bank is asking for help in the form of monetary donations, which go farther than food donations and help us purchase just what we need, when we need it. Due to a generous matching donation, each dollar donated provides 8 meals for our neighbors in need, double the normal impact. To donate, volunteer or get help, please go to centraltexasfoodbank.org. We’re stronger together, so let’s work together to make this a better holiday season for everyone.

For more information visit CentralTexasFoodBank.org.

Sponsored by Central Texas Food Bank. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.