Celebrity News With Gossip Greg

Rosie and Steph crossed into the world of radio for an escapist update: celeb news with Gossip Greg of The Billy The KIDD Show on 96.7, KISS FM!

Some big updates from the weekend: Demi Lovato has ended her engagement to Max Ehrich, and Lance Bass confirms that Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had a second baby earlier this year!

Greg also brought along a game: “Before Their Big Break: How Celebs Made Ends Meet Before They Got Famous.” See if you get can the right answers for Gwen Stefani, Taylor Swift and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!

