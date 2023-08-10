#1 Estelle’s

Join Chambord and iconic drag queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race for a pride-filled cocktail class – whether you’re a member of the LGBTQIA+ community or an ally, we want you to show up and serve!

We’ll be popping up Estelle’s on August 12th and 13th, hosting cocktail classes with our fabulous drag queen host Cynthia Lee Fontaine! They’ll be serving up the Chambord ‘Berry Proud’ margarita, and you know they’ll be bringing their A-game. Classes will be held from 3-8 PM each day, run every half hour, and are limited to 20 people per class.

#2 Swift’s Attic

Swift’s Attic team is celebrating PRIDE Month by donating a portion of the You’re My Pride or Die cocktail proceeds to Out Youth, a local LGBTQ+ organization. Out Youth offers resources and a variety of programs for youth of all sexual orientations and gender identities, as well as a safe place where they are loved, acknowledged, and accepted for exactly who they are.

The cocktail is made with muddled strawberry, mint, lime, agave, Aviation Gin, and soda.

#3 Lefty’s Brick Bar

Wednesday, August 9th – Pride Week Drag Bingo: An extension of Lefty’s monthly series hosted by Louisianna Purchase. Bingo is free to play with fun prizes awarded each round and a mini market hosted by Eastside Pop Up! Also, don’t forget to stay after for reverse happy hour from 9 pm-close! The event is FREE but RSVPs are encouraged for attending. The link to reserve a spot can be found here. Drag Bingo takes place every last Wednesday of the month at Lefty’s!

Saturday, August 12 – Bi Bi Bi: Y2K Queer Dance Party from 9 pm to 1 am

Put on your Canadian tuxedo and dancing shoes and celebrate Austin Pride with us! TJ the DJ is bringing the vibes with your favorite ’00s hits (Destiny’s Child, N*SYNC, Britney, Xtina… you know the drill). The event will also be featuring Pride-themed food & drink specials benefitting Equality Texas.

Photo By Gloria Goode

#4 Vixen’s Wedding

Thursday, August 11 – Vinyl @ Vixen’s Pride Edition: This pride edition of Vinyl at Vixen’s will be hosted by DJ Mahealani from 8p-12a. Vixen’s will serve dinner until 10 pm with extended cocktail hours and dancing until midnight. DJ Mahealani spins vinyl spells and a wicked bitches brew of beats. Her sound is old school new wave lunar bump; dusty ol’ space age jams and modern beats from back in the day. Her beat-matching & vinyl blends are inspired by the timing of surfing waves & the geometric pocket of polyrhythms. Committed to the belief that music heals our souls, her wax/ing conjures magic on the dance floor. She flips the familiar into future myths and creates spaces where heartbeats and booties collide. More about the event:

Free to attend

The dining room is first-come, first-served seating for drinks only after 10:30 pm.

RSVP is encouraged, but not required. Link for RSVPs here

Sunday, August 13 – Pride Drag Brunch: From 10 am to 2 pm with Drag performances starting at 12:30 pm! The event includes:

Performances by Iggy Bank, Basura, Bish Ana Platter, and Roxanne

Music by DJ Mahealani

Bottomless mimosas for $25 with purchase of brunch main dish

Pride-themed drink specials for purchase

RSVP on Resy

Vixen’s Wedding features a fantastic brunch menu that was recently launched this year, menu highlights include:

Naan Khachapuri, sunnyside up egg, farm cheese, herbs

Lobster curry omelet, Goan crab curry, chicory salad

Chai french toast, orange syrup, whipped yogurt

Piri Piri fried chicken, idli waffle, honey

#5 Bunkhouse Cocktails

Bunkhouse is collaborating with Chambord Liqueur in celebration of Austin Pride this year, offering various unique cocktails at Austin Motel, Carpenter Hotel, and Hotel San José all month long

This Austin Pride, Bunkhouse has crafted cocktails named for their favorite gay anthems, including:

Austin Motel: Padam Padam (Chambord, Lemon, Cider) + Raspberry Beret (Lemon Vodka, Lemonade, Chambord)

Padam Padam (Chambord, Lemon, Cider) + Raspberry Beret (Lemon Vodka, Lemonade, Chambord) Carpenters Hall / Carpenter Coffee Bar: Love Game (Chambord, Reposado Tequila, Lemon, L’aperitivo Nonino) + Sissy That Walk (Chambord, Vodka, Blanc Vermouth, Lemon, Lavender, Egg White)

Love Game (Chambord, Reposado Tequila, Lemon, L’aperitivo Nonino) + Sissy That Walk (Chambord, Vodka, Blanc Vermouth, Lemon, Lavender, Egg White) Hotel San José: Love Game + Padam Padam

#6 Austin Motel

Austin Motel will be welcoming special host Big Freedia to this Sunday’s Bounce Motel event. Every second Sunday of the month, Austin Motel invites all to let loose at the pool with the hottest DJs, MCs, and the biggest entertainers to ever saunter down South Congress during The Bounce Motel, celebrating that iconic New Orleans art form: *BOUNCE.*

Special host Big Freedia, the larger-than-life ambassador of New Orleans Bounce music (who most recently made headline news for her feature on Beyoncé’s Grammy-Award winning single, “Break My Soul”), will be in town for a one-time appearance at the property, where $5 of every ticket sold will go to TENT, the Transgender Education Network of Texas.

AUSTIN MOTEL // THE BOUNCE MOTEL **WITH SPECIAL HOST BIG FREEDIA**

What: Following the 31st Annual Austin PRIDE Festival and Parade on Saturday, August 12th, continue the festivities at Austin Motel with special host Big Freedia to celebrate movement, music, and culture by the pool.

When: Sunday, August 13 from 2-6 PM

Cost: $20 per ticket with $5 of every ticket sold going to TENT, the Transgender Education Network of Texas

RSVP here

More info here

#7 W Austin Events

Pride Warm-Up

Date and Time: Saturday, August 12 | 5-9PM

Have a Get Ready With Me moment with The Beckies at W Austin while a live DJ sets the tone for the rest of your night out. Get your makeup done and don your accessories from local queer shops while sipping the perfect espresso martini, steps away from the Austin Pride Parade and 4th Street bars.

Pride Drag Brunch

Date and Time: Sunday, August 13 | 11AM and 2PM

It’s Drag Brunch with the Beckies! Two really fun, really pretty, really cute, really nice, really basic local queens are hosting Trace Drag Brunch with a fabulous cast of queens every month!

Stand for Pride Pool Party

Date and Time: Sunday, August 13 | 12PM-6PM

Celebrate Keeping Austin Queer’d at the WET Deck. Enjoy a live DJ from 1- 5PM and special pride drink specials. Pool bar hours are noon-6pm

Pride Room Package

Let us be your home base for a weekend full of fun with 4th street, Pride Festival, and Pride Parade just steps away from our doors. This package includes a special W Austin Pride Amenity delivered to your room along with complimentary access to our weekend full of pride activations

#8 Caroline and Upstairs at Caroline

Caroline and Upstairs at Caroline is right on the parade route for Pride this year! If you’re looking to stop for some drinks or eats after celebrating, look no further!

15% of sales from Caroline and Upstairs at Caroline’s Pride cocktails and Coffeehouse at Caroline’s Pride pastries will be donated to Equality Texas. They will also have QR codes posted around the spaces for guests to make additional donations as desired. All Pride cocktails and pastries will be offered all week.

Caroline Pride cocktail menu features:

Violet Crown for a Queen: BCR Gin, Creme de Violette, Lemon, Absinthe Rinse

BCR Gin, Creme de Violette, Lemon, Absinthe Rinse Rose Tint Mint: Bacardi, Mint, Apricot, Watermelon, Lime, Ginger

Bacardi, Mint, Apricot, Watermelon, Lime, Ginger Flowers in my Coconuts: Lunazul Tequila, Hibiscus, Coconut

Upstairs at Caroline will be offering a Rainbow Ranch Refresher where you pick your tequila, pick a. color, and enjoy a custom pride cocktail!

Pride Pastries at Coffeehouse at Caroline include Cosmic Brownies, Heart Sugar Cookie Sandwiches, Vanilla Rainbow Pride Cake

On August 12th, Upstairs at Caroline will have live music and entertainment starting in the evening. Make sure to stop by after the parade to keep the celebration going!

#9 Hyatt Centric Austin’s Pride Parade Celebration

Join Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin on Saturday, August 12 for a night full of refreshments, music and tasty treats while celebrating Austin’s Pride Parade. The evening will begin at 7 p.m. at Hyatt Centric Austin’s ground-floor restaurant, Luminaire, where attendees can enjoy light bites and cocktails alongside beats from DJ Tony Castro. Chops and house-made sausage on the grill at Luminaire will be $5 each. There will be frozen drinks, including “Frosé” with 3 Olive Rose Frosé and “Intermission” with Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeño with coconut and orange. There will be a Lalo tequila paleta cart handing out cool treats. Non-alcoholic paletas (for everyone to enjoy) will be available in Watermelon Cilantro, Pineapple & Basil, Coconut Lime, Orange and Cherry. For the adults, Lalo will be pouring their tequila over the paletas.

As the parade kicks off at 8 p.m., attendees can head to the eighth floor to catch the perfect view of the Austin Pride Parade and celebrate the night with DJ Jonah Custer, who will be spinning the whole night, from 7 p.m. to midnight. There will also be a Lalo bar cart pouring tequila for guests.

Throughout the festivities, Hyatt Centric Austin’s second floor will serve as a cooling station that will offer refreshing beverages and a break from the Texas heat. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to get a good spot to watch the parade and enjoy all of the festivities.