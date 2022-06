EACH JUNE THE UNITED NATIONS RECOGNIZES WORLD OCEANS DAY.

JOINING US TODAY ARE CONSERVATIONISTS JAN AND MARSH MOKHTARI WHO ARE HERE TO CELEBRATE OCEANS BY SHARING COOL SUMMER COCKTAIL RECIPES AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT SAVING THE SEAS.

YOU MAY RECOGNIZE MARSH AS HOST OF FOOD NETWORK’S ‘EXTREME CHEF’ – AND THE MO KHTARISARE THE FOUNDERS OF GRAY WHALE GIN.

WELCOME, JANAND MARSH MOKHTARI.

This segment is paid for by Gray Whale Gin and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.