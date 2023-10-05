Austin Telco Federal Credit Union’s Vice President of Member Services, Pamela Cotton, spoke with Studio 512 about what makes credit unions different from other traditional financial institutions, and how ATFCU is celebrating the 75th annual International Credit Union Day.

How is a credit union different?

“Credit unions are owned by their members, and they are not-for-profit organizations. Credit unions give back to their members through high dividends and low APRs. Membership is often based on a common bond, and they give back to the communities they serve.”

Who does ATFCU serve in Central Texas?

“We serve Travis, Williamson, Caldwell, Hays, Bastrop and Burnet counties in Central Texas. Our membership is open to anyone who lives, works, attends school, goes to worship or volunteers in one of those six counties. Immediate relatives of eligible members are also eligible. Businesses and organizations that exist in these counties can also become ATFCU members.”

What products and services do y’all offer in addition to checking accounts and share certificates that we’ve discussed in the past?

“We have similar products and services to traditional financial institutions, like debit and credit accounts. We also offer mobile and online banking, safe deposit boxes, auto loans, home loans and financial and investment services.”

In what ways do you give back to the Central Texas communities you serve?

“At Austin Telco Federal Credit Union, we do community outreach, volunteering and fundraising at nonprofit organizations like Austin Habitat for Humanity, Caritas and the Central Texas Food Bank.

“We also want to invite the community out to celebrate! The 75th annual International Credit Union Day is coming up on October 19th, and we’ll have swag, goodies and education at our branches. Come on out and learn more about what ATFCU can do for you!”

This segment is paid for by Austin Telco Federal Credit Union and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.