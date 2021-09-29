Celebrating The Flavors Of Fall & National Coffee Day With Cookie Rich

Lorin Peters of Cookie Rich joined Steph and Rosie to share what’s new including fall flavors and a celebration cookie wall!

Cookie Rich is gearing up BIG for corporate gifting and events this year! They have had custom “cookie walls” made that clients can use for all types of events! They were made in the signature Cookie Rich curve shape just like their cookies but left them white so they can blend in to any event aesthetic. They are also taking orders for holiday gifts for companies, friends and family, or for intimate holiday goodie bags, and can arrange for local delivery or nationwide shipping!

They have also just launched our 3 new fall flavors…

– Pumpkin Spiced Latte: soft pumpkin cookie with an espresso cream filling

– S’mores: a graham cookie with mini chocolate chips and a toasted marshmallow buttercream

– Orange + cranberry: our sugar cookie made with fresh orange zest and dried cranberries sealed with an orange cream and a dollop of cranberry jam.

Cookie Rich will also be adding a few more flavors just for the month of Christmas, so stay tuned!

For more information or to place an order go to GetCookieRich.com