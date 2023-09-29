Kate LaFleur, Communications Coordinator with Texas Hill Country Wineries, joined Studio 512 to talk about their upcoming Texas Wine Month Passport.

Kate says, “Texas Wine Month is October and the annual passport event will be happening this year for the entire month, 1st through 31st, at over 45 wineries in the beautiful Hill Country. This event is the third of four self-guided passport events Texas Hill Country Wineries hosts throughout the year, allowing consumers to experience a world of wine at a variety of participating wineries. With the purchase of a digital passport, ticket holders can taste at up to four wineries per day over the course of the month, as well as receive exclusive discounts on bottle purchases. Passport tickets are $120/couple or $85/individual. $5 from each ticket sold goes directly to the Texas Hill Country Wine Industry Scholarship Fund. In total, more than $55,500 has been awarded to 47 Texas students working towards a degree in Viticulture, Enology or Hospitality.“

Katie showed Studio 512 a couple of Texas Hill Country Winery member offerings:

Meierstone -2021 “The Airship,” a Sangiovese blend.

Driftwood – 2019 Newsom Vineyards Tempranillo

Flat Creek: 2018 Buttero, 2019 Montepulciano, 2022 Pinot Grigio

Kate has a great way to people to get the most out of their passport! “We have a great printable map available this year that lists just the participating wineries. You can easily see which wineries are close to each other, which wineries require reservations and other great information. That map is linked on the ticket page and also in the confirmation email sent after a ticket purchase. Also, if you are able to visit during the week, it is a really great time since some of the wineries aren’t quite as crowded.”