Lance Roberson of PLance.org joined Steph to talk all about trees in celebration of Texas Arbor Day.

It’s the 150th year of Arbor days, the first was in 1872 and as many as one million trees were planted that first year!

Texas celebrates Arbor Day in November because it’s the best time of year to plant a tree! As trees go into dormancy the need for water decreases and trees begin focusing on growing roots for winter storage so they “grow in” easier! Heat is hard for trees when they’re newly transplanted, and this time of year we get rain and cool temps.

In addition to sharing how to properly plant a tree, Lance shared some history and tips on the Central Texas fall fav, Mums!

For more information or to get in touch with Lance go to PLance.org