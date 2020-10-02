Celebrating Oktoberfest With “Big World, Small Girl” Creator Caitlin Johnson

Caitlin Johnson of the “Big World, Small Girl” blog & “512 Brewed” podcast spent time with Studio 512 to celebrate Oktoberfest!

Caitlin took Rosie and Steph on a tasting journey through local craft beers. Here’s what they tried:

Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany was canceled this year, but last year, 6 million people drank just under 2 million gallons of beer in just three weeks! Oktoberfest is traditionally just over two weeks, and it starts in mid-September and runs through the first Sunday of October. Caitlin’s tip: don’t wear a costume! Go rent or buy traditional clothing once in the area, because everyone will be in traditional garb.

Wurstfest locally is canceled this year, too, but they’ve already announced dates for 2021! Learn more on their website.

Caitlin is the creator of the “Big World, Small Girl” blog and the “512 Brewed” podcast, which she co-hosts with Melanie Demi. Follow along online to see more of her journey.