Did you know? October is National Women’s Small Business Month! Small business advocate and host of the “Dear FoundHer…” podcast, Lindsay Pinchuk, joined Studio 512 to talk about some amazing, new women-owned businesses here in Austin.

Brooke Rodd Boutique

“Brooke Rodd operates as a one stop shop for all things fashion, decor, gifts, accessories and more. Female business owner and clothing designer, Brooke Rodd, began her own clothing line back in 2011 and opened her first namesake boutique in 2014 in California. Stepping into a Brooke Rodd storefront, customers get an inside look into Brooke’s world with funky and edgy fashion mixed with classic and casually-chic styles through clothing, jewelry, home decor, gifts and more. Brooke Rodd currently has three California storefronts in Santa Monica. The first Texas location launched in October 2022 in Austin, TX. For more information visit BrookeRodd.com and follow @brookerodd on Instagram.”

Toasty

“Toasty is a new Austin-based line of better-for-you toasted almond dips founded by Audrey Turner that started as a mission to sneak more plant-based foods into her dad’s diet as he recovered from cancer. Launched in fall 2021 at Austin area Farmer’s Markets, it’s now available on shelves at People’s RX, Thom’s Markets, Dia’s Market, Royal Blue, AND was crowned the grand prize “Hero Winner” in Foxtrot’s Up & Comers this spring, landing at all locations nationwide.”

Susie Cakes

“One of my favorite bakeries on the planet now has an Austin location! Using classic ingredients to make some of the best cakes I have ever tasted, this women-owned small business recently opened their Austin location! Make sure you check it out!”

Thrive Greenhouse

“After fighting and surviving thyroid cancer and melanoma, Samantha Craddock was inspired to prioritize her time, and her needs with her new body. Cosmetology school helped her to apply her love for the garden and the love of her health to creating clean plant driven products. Thrive Greenhouse TX was created to share all of her favorite things, and passions. Featuring artisan gifts, plant derived products for the body + mind, as well as workshops and consultations, this small business in and of itself is a champion for other small businesses.”

Bao Bei Body

They recently moved their HQ to Austin, right on Lamar. Steph, this one is for you! Bao Bei Body was created by a Women’s Health Physical Therapist and Pilates Instructor. Proudly made in the USA, Suzanne Koval is passionate about creating supportive products for women who are pregnant or postpartum. Combined with her knowledge of physical therapy, she designs incredible products to support women through every phase of motherhood.

“I also wanted to point out that if there is ever a time to start your own business, become a contractor or simply ask for what you want in the workplace—its now. Between the quiet quitting trend and employers having a hard time finding good help, now is the time to speak up:

“Now is the time to ask for what you want because you have the upper hand of workplace experience and work ethic to receive it. Now is your chance to:

1. Ask for a raise or benefits in your current job. Good employees are not only hard to find, they are next to impossible to come by right now.

2. In a rut? Take this as a chance to find a new job. While yes, we are moving towards a possible economic recession, there are still jobs out there. Plenty of them. With two million mid-upper level executives leaving the workforce within the last two years, finding employees with actual work experience is incredibly hard. If you are unhappy, or not being compensated accordingly, now is the time to put your feelers out there to see what you can come up with. At the very least, a job offer could present an opportunity to negotiate with your current employer.

3. Get back in the work force, but on your own terms. Many companies are hiring part-time, contract or project-based help to offset the cost of hiring a full-time employee. All you have to do is put yourself out there. If you’ve been home, send an email to everyone you know and let them know you are looking to take on some clients on a project or contract basis. You can create your own terms and make your own schedule, which ultimately is any working mom’s dream come true.

“Use this moment to your advantage. Don’t let this snapshot in history slip away without setting yourself and your family up for future success. The opportunity is right in front of you, make sure you snatch it up.”

For more amazing female founders, follow @LindsayPinchuk on Instagram and listen to her twice weekly podcast, “Dear FoundHer…” featuring female entrepreneurs and their stories on starting, growing and sometimes selling a business. For more from Lindsay visit LindsayPinchuk.com.