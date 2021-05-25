Celebrating National Wine Day With Aviary Wine & Kitchen

Alex Wheatley Bell, Beverage Director of Aviary Wine & Kitchen, joined Studio 512 to celebrate National Wine Day (we weren’t going to miss this one)!

Rosie and Steph sipped on Vorspannhof Mayr Zweigelt, a dry red table wine from Austria, while Alex walked through tasting notes. The Zweigelt has cherry flavors, as well as a kick of pepper — it’s a great sipping wine, especially when slightly chilled in the hot summer months!

Aviary has launched their Wine Shop, where you can see Alex’s picks (and some funny asides) with reasonably-priced bottles of wine. They always have new ideas brewing! Learn more about all their offerings on their website.