Celebrating National Sugar Cookie Day With Keii Desserts

Do you need an excuse to eat some cookies today? Well, it’s National Sugar Cookie Day! Rosie and Stephanie are joining in on the celebration with a cookie decorating challenge. Check it out!

Thank you to Keii Desserts for sending us these adorable “I Love Texas” cookie kits! While we’re spending more time at home, Chef Keii wants people to fall in love with their kitchen. Let food be a canvas to express yourself and try new things.

Keii Desserts is offering full-service Virtual Baking & Cooking workshops– for corporate and private events. She has a “class-in-a-box” experience which allows teams to work together while taking off the pressure of day-to-day tasks.

To learn more about Keii Desserts and Chef Keii’s virtual workshops, go to their website for more details. You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram @KeiiDesserts

Keii Desserts will begin shipping to all 50 states on August 1st! You can preorder now– order your cookies here.