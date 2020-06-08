Celebrating National Rosé Day With Rose Gold Rosé

TEXAS-OWNED ROSE GOLD WINE OFFERS TEXANS A TASTE OF FRANCE

ROSE GOLD ROSÉ, MADE IN THE SOUTH OF FRANCE THROUGH TRADITIONAL, TIME HONORED METHODS

Texan Casey Barber released her latest vintage of Rose Gold wine, a classic dry Provence rosé, grown and bottled in true French fashion in the South of France. Since the brand launched in 2018, the winery has produced 4,400 cases of its rosé to date, which is now offered at 250 restaurants and stores throughout Texas.

The Texas wine owner first fell in love with the traditional French wine while on her first trip to Provence, France. “It was love at first sip,” says Barber, who has been drinking Provence rosés ever since. She started her journey three years ago when she sought the partnership of a French winemaker and now believes she has created the perfect rosé, made in the true French traditional method from 50/50 cinsault grapes and grenache grapes.

While the company is based in Texas, the grapes are grown fifty miles northwest of Saint Tropez and fermented in Provence as well. The wine is influenced by the sea, sun and winds that blow off the Mediterranean. The vineyard’s proximity to the ocean and the unique composition of the Provence soil combined with the winemaker’s rich history and skill in wine making, creates a truly magnificent rosé. The Rose Gold rosé is a beautiful pale pink wine with aromas of rich, fresh fruits, followed by hints of white flowers and minerals. Rose Gold is A.O.P Côtes de Provence, which is a legal French term designating grapes grown in the Provence region.

“All of my memories of drinking rosé are happy ones… sunny patios, beautiful poolside afternoons with friends and on vacations,” said Casey Barber. “Rose Gold was created out of love for rosé. When you pour a glass on an afternoon with a friend, you will find yourself transported to the south of France where my own love for this beautiful French wine began.”

Rose Gold is currently distributed through Republic National Distributing Company, one of the nation’s leading wholesale alcohol distributors and a family-owned business as well. The wine can be purchased at several Texas restaurants and retail outlets. For a full list and additional information, visit www.rosegoldwine.com.