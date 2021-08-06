Celebrating National Farmers Market Week With Local Vendors, Vol. V: Oatmeal & Company + TFM’s Watermelon Festival This Weekend

August 1st-7th, 2021 is National Farmers Market Week! To get Central Texans introduced to delicious, nutritious local food, Texas Farmers’ Markets are highlighting five of their excellent vendors.

Oatmeal & Company was created through a process of discovery while owner Darian was preparing overnight oats for her son. Since that time, this little business has become her passion. Each batch of artisanal oatmeal is prepared with the greatest amount of love, and the intention of converting the pickiest eaters into oatmeal lovers.







Oatmeal and Company currently offers five amazing flavors — Lemon Lavender, Bananas Foster, Blueberry Cardamom, Smoked Peach Bourbon, and the newest flavor, perfect for summer: Strawberry Basil. Their oats are organic and all ingredients are thoughtfully-curated, 100% natural and of the highest quality. Find them at Texas Farmers’ Market at Lakeline and Mueller every weekend.

COME OUT TO TEXAS FARMERS’ MARKET’S WATERMELON FESTIVAL, AUGUST 7TH & 8TH

In celebration of National Farmers’ Market Week, Texas Farmers’ Market is hosting a watermelon festival at their two market locations! Come out to the TFM Lakeline info booth from 10 a.m.–noon on August 7th OR the TFM at Mueller info booth from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on August 8th to cool down with a FREE slice of Texas-grown watermelon from their market vendors!

Saturday, August 7th

TFM at Lakeline

10:00 a.m. – noon

11200 Lakeline Mall Drive



Sunday, August 8th

TFM at Mueller

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

2006 Philomena Street (the new Mueller location)

WHAT’S IN SEASON

Learn what kinds of Central Texas fruits and vegetables you can expect to find during a given month at the Lakeline and Mueller Farmers’ Markets.

Click below to see what’s typically in season each month, or visit the Lakeline or Mueller Facebook pages on Fridays to see what the vendors are bringing that weekend.

TFM at Lakeline happens every Saturday from 9 a.m-1 p.m. in the Lakeline Mall parking lot (across from Dillard’s).

TFM at Mueller happens every Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. inside the Mueller Branch Park Pavilion (new location!) and outside wrapping around the perimeter of the building and on the closed-down Philomena Street segment between Aldrich St. and Mattie St.

Texas Farmers’ Markets at Lakeline and Mueller are year-round, rain-or-shine, producer-only markets. Learn more about them at TexasFarmersMarket.org.