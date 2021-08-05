Celebrating National Farmers Market Week With Local Vendors, Vol. IV: Talisman Coffee

August 1st-7th, 2021 is National Farmers Market Week! To get Central Texans introduced to delicious, nutritious local food, Texas Farmers’ Markets are highlighting five of their excellent vendors.

Talisman Coffee is a small family-owned business. The owners of Talisman are passionate about family above all else…closely followed by coffee! The team is made up of parents, Sandro and Johanna, the coffee farmers of the whole operation, and brother-sister duo, Fernando & Jo, who roast and handle the state-side operations. El Talisman is the family’s thirty-five acre coffee farm located in the lush mountains of Matagalpa, Nicaragua, where their coffee is shade-grown, hand-picked, naturally-processed, and slow-dried.

The National Coffee Association says that, depending on the variety, it will take approximately 3 to 4 years for newly-planted coffee trees to bear fruit. The fruit, called the coffee cherry, turns a bright, deep red when it is ripe and ready to be harvested. There is typically one major harvest a year.

Talisman’s coffee is grown responsibly in a sustainable ecosystem, shaded by native fruit trees and other tree species – visitors can even look up and find a friendly sloth sleeping the day away on the Nicaraguan farm (which is the inspiration for the Talisman logo)! After every coffee harvest, the dried beans are shipped to Austin, where Fernando awaits to roast each new batch. Because Talisman is roasted locally, there is always fresh coffee ready for patrons to enjoy. Find Talisman at Texas Farmers’ Market at Lakeline and Mueller every weekend. Learn more about the Alvarado family’s story — and their coffee — at TalismanCoffeeCo.com.













WHAT’S IN SEASON

TFM at Lakeline happens every Saturday from 9 a.m-1 p.m. in the Lakeline Mall parking lot (across from Dillard’s).

TFM at Mueller happens every Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. inside the Mueller Branch Park Pavilion (new location!) and outside wrapping around the perimeter of the building and on the closed-down Philomena Street segment between Aldrich St. and Mattie St.

