Celebrating National Farmers Market Week With Local Vendors, Vol. III: Belle Vie Farm & Kitchen

August 1st-7th, 2021 is National Farmers Market Week! To get Central Texans introduced to delicious, nutritious local food, Texas Farmers’ Markets are highlighting five of their excellent vendors.

Belle Vie Farm & Kitchen raises ducks, chickens, geese, turkeys and pigs on their family farm. Owners Aubrey and Perrine prioritize freshness, bringing farm-fresh meat and eggs to the market as well as products made in their commercial kitchen, like sausages and pâtés. All of their products are made using exclusively farm yields.

Belle Vie owners, Aubrey and Perrine Noelke, are passionate about their free-range ducks, pigs, geese, chickens and turkeys.

Belle Vie practices rotational grazing, and all of their animals are pasture-raised and organically fed. That includes their 2,000 or so chickens and ducks. Belle Vie draws on Perrine’s French heritage, not only for the farm’s name, but also as an influence in their product offerings. Find them at Texas Farmers’ Market at Lakeline and Mueller every weekend. To learn more about Belle Vie Farm, watch their farm tour here.









Owner Aubrey says that the kitchen was built before the farm at Belle Vie, on purpose. “Producing good food lies at the heart of what we do out here.”

