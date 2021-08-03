Celebrating National Farmers Market Week With Local Vendors, Vol. II: Austin Honey Company

August 1st-7th, 2021 is National Farmers Market Week! To get Central Texans introduced to delicious, nutritious local food, Texas Farmers’ Markets are highlighting five of their excellent vendors.

Day two features Raul Vergara of Austin Honey Company, who has been making honey for over 10 years, first as a hobby and now as a business. Austin Honey Company’s bees reside comfortably on local farms within a 30-mile radius of downtown Austin, providing valuable pollination of local organic produce, thus benefiting the whole of Central Texas’ food community.

Raul, originally from Chile, has been studying beekeeping since the early 2000s.

Raul says that the symbiotic relationship between food and pollinator cannot be overemphasized, and it is a foundational element of his reason for managing honeybees. Due to a consistent decline in wild pollinators, Austin Honey Company aims to help grow Austin’s local food system by teaming up with local organic farm producers, while educating and encouraging community members to manage their landscapes, homes, and businesses in a “bee-friendly” manner. Austin Honey Company sells raw, unheated and unfiltered honey as well as honey products like candles and lip balm. Find them at Texas Farmers’ Market at Lakeline and Mueller every weekend.











Austin Honey Company offers beeswax, candles, creamed honey, combed honey, pure honey, beekeeping starter kits and more.

WHAT’S IN SEASON

Learn what kinds of Central Texas fruits and vegetables you can expect to find during a given month at the Lakeline and Mueller Farmers’ Markets.

Click below to see what’s typically in season each month, or visit the Lakeline or Mueller Facebook pages on Fridays to see what the vendors are bringing that weekend.

TFM at Lakeline happens every Saturday from 9 a.m-1 p.m. in the Lakeline Mall parking lot (across from Dillard’s).

TFM at Mueller happens every Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. inside the Mueller Branch Park Pavilion (new location!) and outside wrapping around the perimeter of the building and on the closed-down Philomena Street segment between Aldrich St. and Mattie St.

Texas Farmers’ Markets at Lakeline and Mueller are year-round, rain-or-shine, producer-only markets. Learn more about them at TexasFarmersMarket.org.