Celebrating National Farmers Market Week With Local Vendors, Vol. I: B5 Farm

August 1st-7th, 2021 is National Farmers Market Week! To get Central Texans introduced to delicious, nutritious local food, Texas Farmers’ Markets are highlighting five of their excellent vendors.

Today’s selection is B5 Farm in Lockhart, which grows a mix of fresh veggies and specializes in tomatoes. B5 Farm’s name was originally registered in 1875 by the current owner, Jamey’s, great-grandfather, and farming “the old way” means that Jamey has had success in raising heirloom varieties of vegetables. Jamey says that B5’s greenhouses allow them to create their own season, offering fresh, juicy tomatoes beyond the normal stretch of weeks for tomato harvesting in Texas.

Tomato season can last from May to October each year, but Jamey has extended the growing period at B5 Farm with the use of specialized greenhouses.

B5 Farm does not use synthetic chemicals on its crops, and the workers proudly share their high-quality produce with market shoppers and various local restaurants. They recently expanded from 10 to 60 acres and are excited at all the potential that growth offers! Find them at Texas Farmers’ Market at Lakeline and Mueller every weekend. To learn more about B5, watch their farm tour here, or check them out on Facebook.















Tomatoes, onions, carrots, okra, eggplants and more are just some of the produce on offer at B5 Farm.

WHAT’S IN SEASON

Learn what kinds of Central Texas fruits and vegetables you can expect to find during a given month at the Lakeline and Mueller Farmers’ Markets.

Click below to see what’s typically in season each month, or visit the Lakeline or Mueller Facebook pages on Fridays to see what the vendors are bringing that weekend.

TFM at Lakeline happens every Saturday from 9 a.m-1 p.m. in the Lakeline Mall parking lot (across from Dillard’s).

TFM at Mueller happens every Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. inside the Mueller Branch Park Pavilion (new location!) and outside wrapping around the perimeter of the building and on the closed-down Philomena Street segment between Aldrich St. and Mattie St.

Texas Farmers’ Markets at Lakeline and Mueller are year-round, rain-or-shine, producer-only markets. Learn more about them at TexasFarmersMarket.org.