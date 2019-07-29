Celebrating National Chicken Wing Day With Tumble 22

July 29th is National Chicken Wing Day! John Berrones of Tumble 22 stopped by Studio 512 to show us how to do fried chicken at home — the right way.

John says that seasoning along each step of the way is important! Season your flour and your chicken before dredging and frying.

Clearing Tumble 22 is doing something right — they were just featured on “The Best Thing I Ever Ate,” which features favorite dishes of celebrity chefs and Food Network hosts!

Try Tumble 22’s Nashville style hot chicken in person at their location on Burnet Road. For more information, check them out at tumble22.com, or follow them on social media, @tumble22hotchx.