Celebrating National Chicken Wing Day With Tommy Want Wingy!

Tommy Want Wingy hand cuts their wings by hand every day. They even make all of their own sauces—9 different flavors to choose from. People may think they only serve the drums but that’s not the case. The process they use is called, Frenching. They remove the bone from the flats, turning the wings into chicken lollipops.





Tommy Want Wingy has 2 locations. One at Cosmic Coffee, open Tuesday- Sunday noon to 9pm. Dine in seating is available there. The other location is on Rainey Street at Lustre Pearl, open Tuesday- Sunday, 2pm to 9pm. Rainey Street location only accepts online orders and phone orders, currently.

Plus, check out their “Wingy Wednesday” special! Customers get 25% off their signature chicken lollipops. The offer is for online orders only. Online site opens at 2pm on Rainey Street.





To learn more about Tommy Want Wingy visit them online, and make sure to give them a follow on Facebook and Instagram for more details.