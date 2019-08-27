Celebrating “Just Because” Day… Simple Surprises From Local Companies

When’s the last time you did something for someone- JUST BECAUSE?! We surprised the KXAN team with fun little gifts- to celebrate “Just Because Day.”

Check out these fun ideas – for a quick and simple way to surprise someone you love with a sweet surprise:

Flowers!

Our Flowers are from Kings Florist of Austin.

Why not send some love in the form of flowers today…”just because?”

For more information: www.KingFlorist.com

Balloons!

A huge thanks our girl Silly Sparkles who made us some happiness balloons.

Silly Sparkles specializes in Kids Entertainment- You can find her  at SillySparkles.com or shoot her an email: SillySparklesClown@gmail.com

 Adorable Cuddles! 

Our friends at Tiny Tails To You who so kindly brighten our day…just because!

More info: TinyTailsToYou.com

