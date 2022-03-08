Celebrating International Woman’s Day With An Evening Of Wellness And Crisp & Crude Mocktails

Talia Bennick, founder of non-alcoholic botanical cocktail brand Crisp & Crude, rejoins Stephanie to celebrate International Women’s Day with a new non-alcoholic cocktail recipe and to share some tips on how to pack a balanced cooler for drinkers and non-drinkers alike.

Crisp & Crude is a local Austin brand crafting naturally mood-lifting, non-alcoholic botanical cocktails. Crisp & Crude can be purchased online at www.crispandcrude.com or at local retailers, including Quickie Pickie, Royal Blue Grocery, Fresh Plus, and The Meteor.

On March 8, in celebration of International Women’s Day, Crisp & Crude is sponsoring an evening of wellness led by celebrated Austin-based wellness instructors Cynthia Bernard (@atxyogagirl), Kate Waitzkin and Meg Sylvester, with sips and light bites by local women-owned, small-businesses Crisp & Crude & OHHI Plant Based at South Congress Hotel (6:30-8:30pm).

This donation-based gathering provides local women an opportunity to come together in community to honor, celebrate, and uplift women everywhere. All proceeds will directly support Truth Be Told, a nonprofit in Central Texas that provides trauma-healing programs for justice-involved women, both during and after incarceration. Crisp & Crude will generously be matching all donations!

The event will include:

If you’re celebrating International Women’s Day at home and are looking for a non-alcoholic cocktail to toast your favorite ladies to, try “Paloma 75.” Created in partnership with Thomas Spaeth of Hey Bartender, “Paloma 75” includes Paloma Daydream, Seedlip Garden 108, and grapefruit juice.

Paloma 75

Created by: Thomas Spaeth of Hey Bartender

Ingredients

.75 oz Grapefruit Juice

1 tsp Agave

1oz Seedlip Garden 108

4 oz Crisp & Crude Paloma Daydream

Grated cinnamon stick

Himalayan Salt

Instructions

Salt the rim of your coupe or champagne flute

In your cocktail shaker, pour in juice, agave, and Seedlip Garden 108

Add plenty of ice and shake hard for 10 seconds

Strain in your glass

Add Crisp & Crude Paloma Daydream

Grate fresh cinnamon on top

(Feel free to add rosemary, sage or any other fresh herb you’d like for additional mood-lifting benefits.)

As warmer weather permits and celebrations and gatherings take us back outdoors, Crisp & Crude has some helpful tips on how to pack a balanced cooler for drinkers and non-drinkers alike.