Celebrating International Dog Day In Partnership With Nulo Pet Food

Steph and Rosie celebrated International Dog Day by sharing some useful tips on keeping your pup hydrated in this Texas heat!

Tips To Keep Your Pup Hydrated In Texas Heat

Take them out to get their exercise in a local (but safe) watering hole. Remember to pack some fresh water and snacks with you to refuel them after they take a swim

Dogs need an ounce of water per pound daily so for pups like Jack and Millie, they should be drinking about 45- 50 ounces of water per day since they weigh between 45 and 50 lbs.

You can pinch the back of their neck to check for dehydration. If the pinch takes a while to go back to normal, your pup might be dehydrated.

A big hydration favorite for pups in our Texas heat is of course pupsicles! Nulo’s bone broth packets can be popped in the freezer and used for quick and refreshing hydration for your pups!

Nulo Hydrate is also a big fan favorite! Jack and Millie love these hydration drops, you just add the meat flavored drops to their water and it gives your pup’s water an extra boost of hydration. The drops have Electrolytes to replenish, branched chain amino acids for recovery, and B-vitamins to keep them going – you can upgrade their water or add the drops to an ice cube tray to give them a delicious frozen hydration boost!

Finally, if you want to cool down your pup and pamper them a bit…treat them to a doggie bath using lukewarm water after they exercise. If you really want to pamper your pup check out this segment on tips for a DIY Doggie “Spaw” Day!

You can Learn more about Nulo pet food and where it’s carried by going to Nulo.com, or by following along on social media @NuloPetFood.

To order Nulo’s new Hydrate product go to nulo.com/h2o

