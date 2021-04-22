Celebrating Earth Day & A Birthday With Our Favorite Plant Expert, Lance Roberson!

From garden to glass, we are celebrating Earth Day and our favorite plant expert, Lance Roberson’s birthday! Normally, Lance is in the garden or greenhouse, but today we are picking out herbs, adding some booze, and creating a cocktail inspired by him.

Lance’s Texas Garden Party

  • 2 oz of lime vodka
  • dash of agave
  • 1/2 a can of strawberry guava Topo Chico Hard Seltzer
  • Garnish with a mint sprig, strawberry, and lime wedge

Cocktail Gardening – Garden Cocktails – Recipes | Gardener’s Supply

Grow Your Own Garden-to-Glass Cocktails | Food & Wine (foodandwine.com)

3 Ways To Celebrate Earth Day & Lance’s Birthday

  • Plant a tree
  • Throw out seeds
  • Fix your irrigation

Check out more ways to celebrate HERE.

Top 3 Plants To Give As Gifts

To learn more about Lance’s services, visit his website or give him a call at 512-672-9250. You can also shoot him an email with any of your plant questions to Lance@PLance.org.

ABOUT PAIGE’S BAKEHOUSE

Paige’s Bakehouse is a specialty bakery located in the heart of Round Rock. They are known for their petit fours, cakes, chocolates, pies, cookies, and non-traditional wedding cakes, all made from scratch using the highest quality ingredients.

Paige’s will be offering baking classes, and online classes starting this summer. Plus, you can purchase cakes and sweets online or in-store. Paige’s Bakehouse is located at 110 E. Anderson Ave. Unit 400, Round Rock. Check out their website for more details.

