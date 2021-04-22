Celebrating Earth Day & A Birthday With Our Favorite Plant Expert, Lance Roberson!



From garden to glass, we are celebrating Earth Day and our favorite plant expert, Lance Roberson’s birthday! Normally, Lance is in the garden or greenhouse, but today we are picking out herbs, adding some booze, and creating a cocktail inspired by him.

Lance’s Texas Garden Party

2 oz of lime vodka

dash of agave

1/2 a can of strawberry guava Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

Garnish with a mint sprig, strawberry, and lime wedge

3 Ways To Celebrate Earth Day & Lance’s Birthday

Plant a tree

Throw out seeds

Fix your irrigation

Top 3 Plants To Give As Gifts

Tillandsia– easy to grow

Mixed containers

Kalanchoe – heavy blooming succulent that blooms for a long time, almost no care needed.

To learn more about Lance’s services, visit his website or give him a call at 512-672-9250. You can also shoot him an email with any of your plant questions to Lance@PLance.org.

Paige’s Bakehouse is a specialty bakery located in the heart of Round Rock. They are known for their petit fours, cakes, chocolates, pies, cookies, and non-traditional wedding cakes, all made from scratch using the highest quality ingredients.

Paige’s will be offering baking classes, and online classes starting this summer. Plus, you can purchase cakes and sweets online or in-store. Paige’s Bakehouse is located at 110 E. Anderson Ave. Unit 400, Round Rock. Check out their website for more details.