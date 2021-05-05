Celebrating Cinco De Mayo With Mariachi Corazon De Tejas & Trudy’s

We kicked off Cinco de Mayo with the very talented mariachi band, Corazon de Tejas. They have been entertaining the Austin community for over a decade. Each member of the group is born, and raised, in Austin! They have played all over Texas and the U.S. and are also the first mariachi band in history to play at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee!





Name Of Song Performed By Mariachi: Cielito Lindo. Translating to Lovely Heaven.

It’s a traditional Mexican song written in 1882 by Quirino Mendoza y Cortes. It is one of the most popular songs widely known throughout the Spanish-speaking world as a symbol of Mexico. In recent years it has become an unofficial national anthem for Mexicans, sung as a sign of unity. It is sung spontaneously in sports games, particularly at soccer games, as well as protests and every kind of gathering where love for Mexico is expressed.

Mariachi Corazon de Tejas prides itself in bringing entertainment to everyone, singing traditional songs from Mexico to modern pop hits like Britney Spears, and even country hits from George Strait. You can check them out on their Facebook page or online at GigSalad where they have a perfect 5 star rating. Mariachi Corazon de Tejas is always ready to entertain living their motto “Don’t have an event, have an experience!”

They will be performing at Trudy’s tonight, May 5, 2021 at both locations:

Trudy’s North from 6 p.m. -7 p.m.

Trudy’s South from 7:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m.

Learn more by visiting Trudy’s website.