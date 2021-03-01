Celebrating Black Fashion History With Designer Byron Lars

Please join Studio 512 in discovering culture and fashion in a four (4) part segment “Black Fashion History” hosted by TV Style Expert Michelle Washington (https://www.stylistmichellewashington.com / IG: @stylistmichellew). This third (3rd) segment features luxury sportswear designer Byron Lars (https://www.inearnestofficial.com/). The History Highlight for this segment: Stephen Burrows (Learn more: https://stephenburrows.com/). Special thanks to “Black Fashion History” sponsor Domain NORTHSIDE (https://www.domainnorthside.com/).

