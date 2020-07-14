Celebrating Bastille Day: Rosie & Steph Look Back At Times In France

It’s Bastille Day in France — sort of like their 4th of July, which marks the anniversary of the storming of a fortress that was infamous for holding political prisoners, during the beginning of the French
Revolution in Paris in 1789.

Rosie has visited Paris, and Steph used to live there — so the girls took a trip down memory lane (which is as close as we can get, staying safely at home)!

Studio 512 celebrated Bastille Day last year with waiter races…and it all came crashing down. Take a look back with us at fun in the studio!

