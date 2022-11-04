Austin-angers have been Sister Cities since 2011 and have had several very profitable exchanges in the areas of art, film, music, food, education, and civic lessons learned.

Austin TX and Angers France have so much in common! A beautiful river, youthful university culture, vibrant music scene, active creative arts environment, lots of activities and green spaces, a love for the environment and protecting our resources, growing mass transit to manage to rapidly growing population, and an active fit population.

Austin Angers Sister Cities will host Angers France Week November 8 – 13, 2022.

Angers France Week offers the public an opportunity to experience French Culture in Austin with a week of activities; 14 visiting delegation guests from Angers France, a wine tasting at Lenoir, New French cinema week with Austin Film Society, Minds of a Different Kind Band, and unveiling of the Sister Cities mural at Native.

Tickets and info at https://austinsistercities.eventbrite.com/.

In addition to the public events, the visiting Angers dignitaries and delegates have a week of activities planned around Austin and with City of Austin departments.