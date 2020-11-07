Celebrating And Honoring Veteran’s With DC LAW

Every year we look forward to celebrating our hard working service member heroes on Veteran’s Day. This year DC Law is saluting our veterans through Service Dogs Inc. Joining us to tell us more is Dan Christensen, the DC in DC Law.

First of all Dan, you are a veteran and I want to say thank you for your service as we celebrate Veterans Day. You were a Judge Advocate General, tell me what a JAG’s role is and what your experience was like in the military.

It sounds really fancy but really it’s just being a lawyer in the army. The various branches all have lawyers and sometimes we represent the service member themselves in certain respects and sometimes we represent the command or the certain service also. We provide them advice with consumer affairs, wills and criminal defense but with the command we’ll advise them on the law of war or administrative law. My experience was all in criminal justice and I was the senior trial council at Fort Hood and then I was a defense council representing the service members.

This veterans day DC Law is supporting veterans through a fundraiser support Service Dogs Inc. Can you tell us more about the fundraiser?

We are proud to announce our 2020 Veterans Day fundraiser supporting the Central Texas based nonprofit Service Dogs, Inc. Established in 1988, Service Dogs, Inc. trains assistance dogs, free of charge, to help Texans in need. One of the organization’s primary goals is to bring greater independence to wounded veterans through partnerships with service dogs who perform a variety of assistive behaviors for their mobility challenged partners.

How and where can people donate and what is your goal?

Now through Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, we are encouraging our family, friends, neighbors and business partners to make monetary donations to Service Dogs, Inc. and will match all donations up to $5,000. That means every dollar donated through our Service Dogs, Inc. fundraising page will be doubled.

For more information visit TexasJustice.com.

