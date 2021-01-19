Celebrating America’s Favorite Snack With Reel Popcorn

It’s National Popcorn Day and we are celebrating America’s favorite snack with local favorite, Reel Popcorn. This place is family-owned and operated.

Reel Popcorn has over 50 different flavors to choose from and vegan options are available. They only use non-GMO kernels and pop them in coconut oil. If you buy any tin at Reel Popcorn, you get half off refills for life!!







The Tuxedo and the Cookies & Cream they have year-round.

The Dill flavor is their best seller!

The White Chocolate Drizzled Strawberry will be their Special of The Month for February. It’s a popular Valentine’s flavor.

Some Popcorn Facts:

Americans consume around 16-17 Billion quarts of popcorn each and every year. That’s over 52 quarts for each person in the country per year. And this number continues to grow by about 5 percent each year. This makes it one of the most popular snacks in the United States.

About two-thirds of the popcorn consumed in the United States is consumed in the home. The other third is served at theaters and sporting events.

During the Depression (from 1929 through most of the 1930s), popcorn, at 10 cents a bag, was one of the few luxuries poorer families could afford. While other businesses failed, the popcorn business thrived. During the sugar shortages of World War II (1939 to 1945) and there was so little sugar in the U.S. that candy production was limited, and Americans ate three times as much popcorn as usual.

Popcorn went into a slump during the early 1950s when television became popular and movie attendance dropped. But when more consumers began making popcorn at home, the new relationship between television and popcorn led to a comeback in popularity



In honor of National Popcorn Day, Reel Popcorn is offering 20 percent off all flavors and tins — but that’s today only, so put in an order online right now!

Make sure you also follow them on Facebook, @ Reel Popcorn, to keep up with upcoming events and flavors of the month. To learn more about Reel Popcorn visit their website for more details.