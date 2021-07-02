Celebrate Your Pup And Help Foster And Adopt Local Dogs All At Once With Dog Days Photography & Hound Rescue

As the heat climbs, we’re preparing for the “dog days of summer.” Speaking of dogs, we were joined by two

folks who know all about pups. This morning we featured Bryn Bonino of Dog Days Photography and Holly Kennedy of Hound Rescue to talk about how you can feature your pup in an upcoming calendar that will benefit Hound Rescue.

About the Austin Hounds Calendar Contest: This is a grassroots calendar contest where all the proceeds are tax-deductible donations to Hound Rescue. There will be 13 winning dogs who will have studio photo sessions with Dog Days Photography to be featured in the 2022 Austin Hounds Calendar, and each week there will be mini-prizes given away thanks to the donations of the event’s sponsor businesses. (1) To enter the contest, visit the official contest webpage and submit a photo of your dog and a few words on why you think s/he should win. Entries are $10 each. (2) Share your entry with all of your friends and family and get them to vote for your dog. Votes are a tax-deductible minimum of $1 each. AND each week there will be a 24-hour flash sale to get a better ROI on vote donations. (3) Enjoy the contest and look forward to winning prizes! You can also guarantee your dog’s spot on the 2022 calendar by purchasing a day for $15. You may consider their birthday, “gotcha” day, or to commemorate the day your beloved pup crossed the rainbow bridge. If you sign up here you’ll get an email and direct link for when the official contest page is live. The contest will run from July 12, 7 a.m. to August 23, 9 p.m.

About Dog Days Photography: Dog Days Photography is a heart-felt dog photography business serving all of Austin. The mission is to make heirloom-quality dog wall art for homes and businesses. I do this through custom photo sessions and campaigns where I partner with local businesses to benefit local dog rescue organizations (see https://dogdays.photography/about-dog-days) All delivered products are wall art pieces that are handcrafted in Italy and ready to display in your home or office.