Celebrate World Sleep Day on March 18th with local health and wellness company, One Farm​. Experts report that 50 to 70 million adults in the US have a sleep disorder and 56% of Americans have experienced worse sleep since the start of the pandemic.

One Farm created and recently launched their new “Dream Tea,” a sleep superfood powder made with Lemon Balm, California Poppy, Hops, Chamomile, Passionflower, Ginger, and other organic ingredients. Available with or without Water-Soluble CBD, this superfood powder is USDA-certified Organic and is made of herbs that are sourced from family-run homestead farms.

Notice one significantly absent ingredient: melatonin . While melatonin serves as an effective “quick-fix” for many consumers facing sleep-loss, it’s still a hormone. Melatonin is not a viable long-term solution for insomnia and can result in several negative side-effects.

“Instead of including an ineffective synthetic hormone that may have negative health impacts our formula contains herbs and botanicals that have been recommended by sleep professionals and used by humans for hundreds of years to aid with falling and staying asleep,” said One Farm’s Chief Product Officer, Taylor Coomer. “They are also safe to be taken daily without long-term health effects.”

The Sleep Powder has a soothing lemon ginger flavor profile and is designed to be dissolved in water like a tea or used in baked goods to create a healthy bedtime snack.

Find “Dream Tea” at OneFarm.com, and enjoy additional One Farm offerings at local Austin restaurants and retail locations including Peoples RX, The Well, Tiny Grocer, Greater Goods Coffee, Gati Ice Cream, Alive + Well Austin, Viva Day Spa, and more.

