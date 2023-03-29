Women’s History Month is winding down, but Studio 512 is still honoring trailblazers! Heather Trumpfeller, President, and Emily Gupton, Community Partnerships Director of Austin Women in Technology (AWT), spent some time chatting with Rosie about this local non-profit.

They say, “Austin Women in Technology is a grassroots, non-profit organization dedicated to fostering the personal and professional success of women interested in technology, by providing opportunities to connect, learn, grow, and lead.”

If you want to learn more about becoming a member or sponsor, check out AWTAustin.org.