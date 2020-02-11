Celebrate With Your Sweetheart At George’s On The Town

Whether you’re looking to wow your sweetheart or just simply relax in an upbeat and casual dining destination, George’s On The Town has you covered. Chef Mariah Haynes and Ed Sadler of George’s On The Town stopped by to share some specialties and give us a few Chef secrets on preparing Drum.

Georges On The Town is located off I-35. If you want to get in touch you can visit them online at GeorgesOnTheTownTx.com.

