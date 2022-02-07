Celebrate Valentine’s Day On A Budget With These Sweet DIY Ideas From Creative Lifestyles With Adeina

Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles With Adeina joined Steph and Rosie to share some sweet and simple DIY ideas for Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’sDay Banner

Items Needed

· Wood Banner Squares

· Deco Art Paint – Red, Pink, Brown, Antique Medium

· Sponge Brush

· Twine

· Stencils

Directions

· Mix one part of brown paint with one part antiquing medium.

· Paint 19 wood banner squares with the paint mixture, like you are staining it.

· Using the stencils, paint the letters V A L E NT I N E S D A Y, on each card.

· Next, paint hearts on 7 wood banner squares.

· Let everything dry completely.

· Hang the signs using twine.

Valentine’sDay Charcuterie Board

Items Needed

· All Of The Valentine’s Day Candy and Cookies You Love.

· A round or square charcuterie board.

· Cream Cheese Frosting

· Chocolate Frosting

· Peanut Butter

Directions

1. Put the 2 frostings and the peanut butter in small bowls to place on the board.

2. Start laying the candy in the middle of the board, larger to smaller.

3. Add all the cookies and other candy around the board as it fits.

Valentine’sDay Moscow Mule

Items Needed

· 2 Oz Enchanted Rock Vodka

· 1 Oz Grenadine

· 4 Oz Ginger Beer

· 1 Tablespoon Lime Juice

· Sliced Strawberries

· Sliced Limes

· Valentine’s Day candy (Conversation Candy Hearts)

· Sugar

· Crushed Ice

Directions:

1. In a tall glass, mix vodka, ginger beer, lime juice, and crushed ice.

2. Add grenadine to the top of the cocktail.

3. Dry the strawberries off and dip them in sugar.

4. Add the strawberries and a lime wheel to the top of the cocktail.

5. Place a few conversation hearts on top.

Valentine’sDay Candy Dish

Items Needed

· Small Clay Pot – 3”

· Deco Art Acrylic Paint – Pink, Red, White, Glitter Glam

· Sponge Brush

· Small Paint Brush

· Wilton Clear Candy Bag

· Red Curly Ribbon

· Valentine’s Day Candy

Directions

1. Paint the outside of the clay pot, and the top of the inside of the clay pot.

2. Let it dry and add a second or third coat as needed.

3. Paint hearts, polka-dots, or anything Valentine’s Day-related on the outside of the clay pot.

4. Fill a goody by with Valentine’s Day candy, just enough so it fits in the clay pot.

5. Tie the bag off with curly ribbon and cut off the excess plastic.

6. Place the goody bag of candy into the clay pot.

Valentine’sDay Candy Gift

Items Needed

· Red and Pink Large Balloons

· Miniature Chocolate Candies.

· Curly Ribbon

Directions

1. Place a piece of candy into the balloon.

2. Blow up the balloon, you could even use helium for a fun experience.

3. Tie the balloon off with the curly ribbon.