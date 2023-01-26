Photo credit FOHNY

Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a partner, with friends, or by treating yourself, Fareground put together the ultimate Valentine’s Day Guide filled with treats and specials from their vendors. Austin Rôtisserie has everything you need for a romantic dinner for two. Order a delicious rotisserie chicken meal for you and your Valentine and don’t forget to add a sweet treat like their macaroons or Nutella cheesecake!

Photo credit FOHNY

Looking for something to sip on? Swing by DRINK to try their specialty Valentine’s Day cocktail, the “Bee Mine” with tequila, raspberry, strawberry, and pineapple.

Give into your sweet tooth with a variety of delectable offerings including a famous Henbit monster cookie, or Taco Pegaso’s delicious Caramelo Cheesecake available whole or by the slice.

Photo credit FOHNY

For a tasty and not-too-sweet treat, try TLV’s Malabi, a rosewater custard topped with preserved cherries. Set the scene at home and visit Swift Fit’s retail cart to grab a love-focused crystal kit with stones like rose quartz to enhance feelings of love and romance.

Ellis at Fareground just launched their new $3 Happy Hour, and it takes place every day of the week! From 3-6:30 p.m., stop by Ellis for $3 Ellis well cocktails, select draught beers, house red and white wine, flatbreads, and chips and guac. Situated under the lush canopy of a heritage oak tree, Ellis is the perfect spot to grab your friends and meet for one of their $3 sips!

Photo credit FOHNY

Learn more about the eateries inside of Fareground and everything they offer here.