Celebrate TLV’s 1-Year Anniversary At Fareground Austin

Berty Richter, chef and owner of TLV, is excited to announce the anniversary of the Israeli restaurant located in Austin’s Fareground food hall. TLV opened to rave reviews last March, with a menu focused on Israeli street food. To celebrate the one-year anniversary, TLV will be offering specials from Saturday, February 29th to Saturday, March 7th, including Arayis, Jerusalem Mix, Hummus Foul and other surprises.

In addition to the specials, TLV’s menu includes traditional hummus plates, iconic street sandwiches like falafel and sabich, roasted cauliflower, sufganiyot (Israeli donuts), borekas/burek, homemade pickles, homemade spice blends, the highest quality imported tahini, and real Israeli pita from Angel Bakery.

TLV is located inside the Fareground food hall at 111 Congress Avenue Austin, TX 78701. TLV is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. For more information on TLV, please visit www.tlv-austin.com or follow on Instagram, @tlv_austin.