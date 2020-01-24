Celebrate The Year Of The Rat With Wu Chow Austin

To help us get into the spirit of the Chinese New Year we had Wu Chow Austin make us a special Year of the Rat cocktail, the Rat Royale.

The Wu Chow Rat Royale

3/4 ounce Chambord raspberry liqueur

3/4 ounce Tequila

2 ounces Prosecco

Pour Raspberry Liqueur and Tequila over ice. Stir together and strain into flute. Top off drink with champagne. Garnish with lemon twist.

Wu Chow Austin will be partnering with Austin Pets Alive! through the sale of plush rat toys that will benifit the shelter. They will also be offering lots of events to celebrate:

January 24th & 25th — Year of the Rat — Drink and Dinner Specials

January 26th — Year of the Rat — Dim Sum Specials

January 27th, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. — An open to the public, family-friendly party that will feature Lion Dancers, a face painter, a balloon artist, a fun photo booth, drink specials, the kitchen will be closed but they will be providing complimentary light bites, and more.

For more information on you can visit www.WuChowAustin.com