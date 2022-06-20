The summer is here: it’s time for fresh seafood and cold drinks! TLC wants to bring everyone a slice of paradise with their “Coastal Craze Days.”

“Coastal Craze Days” consist of some sweet summer specials like $1 Gulf Oysters, $5 Frozen Rum Dole Whips, and half-off all bottles of Champagne! TLC’s Coastal Craze Days specials launched on June 1st and are available all day, every day through the end of August.

Frozen Rum Dole Whips include Flor De Cana 7-year rum, fresh pineapple, coconut milk and coconut cream. They’re the ultimate summer treat!

You can also stop by for Snow Crab Wednesday (20% off Snow Crab) and cool off on the patio – which includes misters – all summer long.

To see hours – including weekend brunch – and look at menus, go to TLCAustin.com.