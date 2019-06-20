Celebrate The Summer Solstice With Scholz Garten

Summer starts on June 21st, and we’ll use any reason we can to party! Daniel Northcutt came to Studio 512 to tell us about their upcoming Summer Solstice Celebration. He also showed us how to prepare Scholz’s Jalapeño & Cheese Venison Wurst, served with Haus Cactus Paddle Kraut, Cheddar Cheese, Prickly Pear and Berry Coulis.

Scholz Garten is hailed as the Oldest Live Music Venue in Texas, and they’re excited to host the Summer Solstice Celebration on Friday, June 21st – a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit CareBOX, which delivers free care supplies to cancer patients. The Summer Solstice Celebration is the first in a series of four shows over the next 12 months occurring every solstice and equinox, all featuring psychedelic rock group The Matt Gilmour Band with additional performances curated by Matt Gilmour. This Friday, Austin’s legendary Sixteen Deluxe, energetic rock of The Cuckoos, and the one and only Danny Johnson of Steppenwolf will be along for the ride!

Check out Scholz Garten at their location on San Jacinto Boulevard. For more information, go to www.scholzgarten.com, or follow along on social media.