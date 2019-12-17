Celebrate The Season With The Austin Symphony Orchestra

The Austin Symphony Orchestra Director and Conductor Maestro Bay joined us in studio to talk about their upcoming events. The Austin Symphony Orchestra is Austin’s oldest performing arts group.

The ASO offers a complete season of musical and educational programming. Their mission is to enhance the cultural quality of life for the adults and young people of Austin and Central Texas by providing excellence in music performance and educational programming.

Visit AustinSymphony.org for more events and details.

Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn collaborated on some of the most beloved jazz standards of all time, including “Take The A Train,” “Satin Doll” and the legendary Ellington/Strayhorn adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite. This orchestra-centered concert features both Ellington hits and the elegant and sophisticated music of Billy Strayhorn all sung by versatile tenor, Bernard Holcomb.

You don’t want to miss this amazing night of music featuring two legends, Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn! Bring your favorite food dish and enjoy this concert in a cabaret style setting.

