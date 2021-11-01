Celebrate The Season By Shopping Small With CassandraCollections

Welcome to November, aka the Christmas countdown! Nothing feels better than getting your shopping done early, and what’s even better than that? Supporting local, small businesses for all of your gifting needs! These five small woman-owned businesses have something for everyone on your list (you included), and are coming together for a Ladies Night shopping party at the chic members-only club, Driftwood Downtown on Wednesday, November 3rd. For more information on the event, email info@cassandracollections.com.

Kimbell Conner – abstract artist. Available for commission based work as well. You can find her on Instagram @kimbell_artist_in_austin

Mila & me – started by Melissa Thaxton – UT grad. A small, Latina-owned, hand-dyed, loungewear brand with matching mommy & baby options. You can find her on Instagram @shopmilaandme

Prissy Stems – She recently started her floral company and creates flower masterpieces at AMAZING prices for local Austin delivery. She started buying plants during COVID, and when she ran out of space for more plants, she started placing small flower arrangements around. Super unique and beautiful arrangements and tailored to your wants and needs! You can find her on Instagram at @prissystems

Buca Botanicals– BUCA BOTANICALS is a natural skincare brand that aims to inspire others in discovering their own true beauty through clean, plant-powered products and mindful beauty rituals that nurture the skin, mind, body and soul. Ashley and Allyson Buchanan, the twin duo behind BUCA, believe that authentic beauty begins in the mind and radiates through a synergistic harmony between our inner and outer worlds. They thoughtfully handcraft each formula and infuse unconditional love into every bottle to help activate your skin and enliven your sensory experience. It is their mission to help others feel like magic in their own skin, illuminating their true, authentic beauty from the inside-out. They’ll be popping up at Driftwood’s Ladies Night Out with BUCA skincare, along with other spiritual wellness and facial care tools that promote an overall sense of physical, mental, emotional and spiritual wellbeing. You can find them on Instagram @bucabotanicals

CassandraCollections– Combining creativity with craftsmanship, CassandraCollections by designer Cassandra King Polidori features unique jewelry to be worn as everyday essentials or for formal occasions. You can find her on Instagram @cassandracollections