Celebrate The Season At Miracle On 5th Street

Justin Lavenue of Miracle On 5th Street joined Steph and Rosie to spread some holiday cheer and let folks know how they can get in the holiday spirit in the heart of Downtown Austin.

Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in the most festive and nostalgic setting in the city. Featuring wall-to-wall Christmas decor, multiple bars, cheery social experiences, and a whole lot of Christmas spirits!

Sip one of the many Christmas cocktails crafted by their jolly staff, take your next profile picture in Santa’s Throne, and connect with friends & family in the most decked out holiday bar in the city. It’s Christmas cheer like you’ve never seen it before.

Here are some pro tips and information that Justin offered:

-People should come early in the day if they don’t want to wait in line. The line starts to get long starting around 6pm, so if you come earlier than that, there typically isn’t a line out front!

-All cocktails are available to-go at the To-Go booth at the front of the venue. To-Go sales go on to benefit the Austin’s Children’s Shelter and Austin Pets Alive!

-All glassware & merchandise sales go on to benefit the James Beard Open for Good Campaign.

-The popup goes until December 28th, so if you can’t make it before Xmas, there are three more days after it to pay us a visit!

For more information go to MiracleOn5thSt.com