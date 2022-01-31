Celebrate The One You Love & The Wine You Love With THCW ‘Wine Lovers Celebration’

Kate Lafleur with Texas Hill Country Wineries joined Steph and Rosie to talk about the Texas Hill Country Wineries ‘Wine Lovers Celebration’ happening through February 25th.

What is the Wine Lovers Celebration Passport event?

A self-guided tour through a selection of the unique wineries of the Texas Hill Country and a great time to enjoy all that us “wine lovers” love about Texas wine. Visit up to 4 wineries per day from today, Jan 31st through February 25th. Over 40 wineries are participating and a full complimentary tasting which is unique to each tasting room and a 15% discount on bottle purchases of 3 or more is included.

Where/how to folks get tickets and what’s the cost?

Tickets are available on our website at texaswinetrail.com under the passport events page. Couples tickets are $100 (which can be any two people) and individual tickets are $65. Upon purchasing, a digital passport with a barcode will be attached to your confirmation email. You can either print this out or have it on your phone for easy entrance to the participating wineries.

We also have a helpful map at texaswinetrail.com to plan your trip. Use the Wine Lovers Celebration filter to see all the wineries that are participating with links to their websites and contact information.

Here’s a taste of what you can expect from the wine trail:

Longhorn Cellars Twilight Rosé

Their wines are handcrafted in small lots by owner and winemaker Dr. Michael Dickey in Fredericksburg.

The “twilight” rose is a nod to the beautiful sunsets we have here in Texas and the bright twilight hues.

This dry rosé is a blend of Montepulciano and Mourvedre and is a great go-to for your Valentine’s Day celebration.

It is aromatic, refreshing with hints of passion fruit, grapefruit and strawberry. Perfect to pair with citrusy salads, light pasta or fish.

Ron Yates Amalgamation (Bordeaux blend) $29

Ron Yates, in Hye, TX, is the sister winery to Spicewood Vineyards

The ranch brands (symbols) on the back of the bottle are connected to one of the Yates family members involved in the establishment of Ron Yates wines. A very deep family connection to Texas land!

This is a Bordeaux blend (57% Merlot 38% Cabernet Sauvignon and 5% Petit Verdot) with aromas of blueberries and cedar with flavors of pomegranate and cocoa. Pairs well with brisket.

Wedding Oak Montepulciano $32

You can visit Wedding Oak in San Saba, Fredericksburg or their Burnet location, all of which are participating in the Wine Lover’s Celebration.

Wedding Oak gets its name from a majestic, 400-year-old oak tree, known as the Wedding Oak Tree, about 2.5 miles northwest from the winery. It has been the symbolic site of numerous ceremonies and weddings. (A nice nod to the Valentine’s holiday coming up!)

This Montepulciano is coming from Hoover Valley Vineyards in the Texas Hill Country with aromas of black cherry, vanilla, stewed blackberries and lilac. Rich and soft on the palate and pairs well with bolognese or ragu.

Blue Lotus Mourvedre $28

Blue Lotus Winery is owned by Melissa and Michael Poole (winemaker)

You can visit their beautiful tasting room in Hye, TX during the Wine Lover’s Celebration which is actually shaped like a giant wine barrel!

This Texas Mourvedre has a deep, rich, spicy character and is gamey and fruity with big tannins.

Pairs well with braised or stewed meats.

For more information check out TexasWineTrail.com