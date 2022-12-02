The yuletide season is right around the corner, and the charming little town of Round Top will be aglow. With a population of 99, this Texas gem will transform into the ultimate holiday destination this year: dubbed “A Classic Round Top Christmas,” the festivities will kick off Friday, December 2 beginning at 6:00 pm with a ceremonial Town of Round Top Official Holiday Tree Lighting. Mayor Mark Massey will be on site to flip the switch and usher in the merry making at Round Top Town Square this Christmas season. Santa will also make a special appearance to ensure that this will be the best holiday celebration the Lone Star state has ever seen.

Mayor Massey shared, “I love when Round Top kicks off the Christmas/holiday season; the weather chills, shop-keepers decorate and this historic Texas hamlet turns up the charm with a lighted Christmas parade, festive dining options, and a spirit one can only find in a small town!”

Mark your calendars, as the twinkling lights, holiday programming, Instagrammable moments, and family-friendly special events continue each weekend throughout the month of December. Whether you’re looking for a long weekend getaway with girlfriends, a short road trip seeking family fun, a memorable experience with shopping sprinkled in the mix, or just some “me” time, there is something special for everyone and all ages to enjoy. Visitors to Round Top will be greeted by a legendary vintage shopping mecca, with something for everyone on your list. The quaint Texas town is well known for shoppers seeking retail therapy, antiquers searching for unique finds, and travelers from near and far visiting to take in the charm of this tiny treasure of a town nestled amidst beautiful countryside surroundings. Visitors to the small town can stay over at one of the area’s eclectic lodging accommodations, day drink at a hometown winery or microbrewery, and dine at a number of local favorites, including family-owned Royer’s Café, where picking up one of their famous pies to take home is a must for your holiday check list.

Open to the public and free, A Classic Round Top Christmas will span the first three weekends of December. Discover bingo, holiday-themed children’s activities, live music, movie nights, sweet treats, and more. For more information on all the merrymaking, visit www.exploreroundtop.com

Calendar of events below for those seeking a classic holiday adventure:

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

Town of Round Top Official Holiday Tree Lighting

Turn up your Christmas cheer at the town of Round Top’s official holiday lighting extravaganza with music and merry making and a special appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus. Mayor Massey will welcome locals and visitors to Round Top’s historic Town Square and flip the switch on the town’s wonderfully festooned holiday tree. Enjoy music and children’s activities including a Letters to Santa Station to keep the kiddos entertained along with hot chocolate and local winery popups. Kick off a December to Remember during A Round Top Classic Christmas.

Where: Round Top Town Square, 100 Main Street

When: 6 to 8 pm

More Info: www.exploreroundtop.com

Complimentary; beverages will be available to purchase

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3

Round Top Christmas Home Tour Hosted by the Round Top Area Historical Society. Tour seven beautiful homes in the area, including the restored Round Top Family Library and Rummel Haus, while enjoying bites and refreshments along the way.

When: 11 am to 5 pm

Tickets: $20

More Info: www.roundtopareahistoricalsociety.weebly.com

Christmas with Houston Masterworks, Rejoice!

This celebration includes joyful and distinctive rhythms of the Vivaldi, Gloria performed by Houston Masterworks Chorus. Performed in the stunning and world-renowned Round Top Festival Institute’s concert hall, the audience eagerly shares holiday memories as the chorus weaves carols and holiday favorites throughout, ending in a candlelit sing-along of Silent Night. Joined by the acapella chorus, Space City Sound.

Where: Round Top Festival Institute, 248 Jaster Road

When: 3 to 4:30 pm

Ticketed event

More Info: www.festivalhill.org

Round Top Family Library Book Walk

The Round Top Family Library’s annual Book Walk returns this holiday season to the Town Square. Visitors can revel in the festive atmosphere generated by the musical stylings of a special Christmas DJ. Complimentary candy canes will be handed out to the kiddos and guests can stop by the courthouse for drinks and cookies. As part of this family-friendly holiday event, the library’s staff will be selling its hearty and delicious stew.

Where: Round Top Town Square, 100 Main Street

When: 3 to 5 pm

More Info: www.exploreroundtop.com

Complimentary

Round Top Lighted Christmas Parade Presented by Mandito’s and Popi Burger

Ensure your season is merry and bright by attending Round Top’s eclectic and glittering Lighted Christmas Parade that rolls throughout the town’s streets, an unforgettable way to celebrate this one-of-a-kind tradition with friends and family! Enjoy holiday fun at the Town Square and then knab your spot on the parade route: S. White Street at Bauer Rummel to Mill Street, around the Town Square and back down Washington Street/Hwy 237. Make a night of it, and stick around after the parade for a classic Christmas movie screening, featuring A Christmas Story.

Where: Round Top Town Square, 100 Main Street

When: 3 to 7:30 pm (parade rolls at 6:45 pm; movie begins at 8 pm)

More Info: www.exploreroundtop.com

Complimentary; beverages will be available to purchase

A Classic Christmas Movie Night featuring A Christmas Story

Make a night of it in Round Top, and stay after the Lighted Christmas Parade for movie watching under the stars. Cozy up for the nostalgic tale of Ralphie Parker who wants nothing more than a Red Ryder Range 200 BB gun for Christmas. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs.

Where: Round Top Town Square, 100 Main Street

When: 8 to 10 pm

More Info: www.exploreroundtop.com

Complimentary; beverages will be available to purchase

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9

Ugly Sweater Christmas Bingo

Glide your way into the holidays underneath the glittering lights of Round Top Town Square for a night of Bingo while sporting your favorite ugly sweater! Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, snacks, and drinks, and come join the holiday fun, while sipping on your favorite beverage and competing for prizes that include both gift certificates and CASH! A Round Top local winery popup will add to the holiday cheer. And if Bingo isn’t your thing, you can still enjoy watching the Ugly Sweater Contest with someone special.

Where: Round Top Town Square, 100 Main Street

When: 7 to 9 pm

More Info: www.exploreroundtop.com

Complimentary; beverages will be available to purchase

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10

The Nutcracker Ballet

The world-renowned Round Top Festival Institute will once again present Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic ballet, The Nutcracker. This year’s production celebrates the 14th annual performance danced by Ovation Ballet Company, a youth ballet company in residency at Dancers Workshop in Austin.

Where: Round Top Festival Institute, 248 Jaster Road

When: 4 to 6 pm

Ticketed event

More Info: www.festivalhill.org

Rockin’ Around Round Top Featuring People’s Choice Band

During this magical time of year, visitors can take in a free outdoor concert featuring Austin’s People’s Choice Band at Round Top’s Town Square. Having entertained audiences in and around Texas for decades, this high-energy dancehall band will belt out a mix of holiday and country hits. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy music under the stars along with a pop-up from one of Round Top’s famous local wineries.

Where: Round Top Town Square, 100 Main Street

When: 7 to 9 pm

More Info: www.exploreroundtop.com

Complimentary; beverages will be available to purchase

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 16

A Lone Star Christmas Bingo

For this magical time of year, Bingo is being reimagined as an ode to the Lone Star State! In addition to awesome prizes, get the ultimate family holiday photo with live, and festively decorated, longhorn Texas range steer and enjoy the popup “saloon” presented by Mandito’s and Popi Burger, who will be serving up Lone Star beer and margaritas! Bring your blankets and lawn chairs, and come compete for prizes including gift certificates and CASH!

Where: Round Top Town Square, 100 Main Street

When: 7 to 9 pm

More Info: www.exploreroundtop.com

Complimentary; beverages will be available to purchase

Blinn College Sounds of the Season Concert

A musical tribute to the holiday season performed at the stunning and world-renowned Round Top Festival Institute.

Where: Round Top Festival Institute, 248 Jaster Road

When: 7 to 9 pm

Ticketed event

More Info: www.festivalhill.org

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17

A Classic Christmas Movie featuring Miracle on 34th Street

Share a special evening with loved ones while snuggling up under the twinkling lights of Round Top Town Square for a screening of the spirited 1947 classic, Miracle on 34th Street – a nostalgic tale of a department store Santa who’s out to prove he’s the real Kris Kringle. A hot chocolate popup will be at the Square to sweeten the experience. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs.

Where: Round Top Town Square, 100 Main Street

When: 7 to 9 pm

More Info: www.exploreroundtop.com

Complimentary; beverages will be available to purchase

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

Last Chance! Photos with the Grinch & Cindy Lou Who

Jingle all the way to the Gazabo at Round Top Town Square for the ultimate family holiday photo taken with your favorite Grinch characters.

Where: Round Top Town Square, 100 Main Street

When: 11 am to 1 pm

More Info: www.exploreroundtop.com