Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Round Rock is gearing up for a fun and festive season for you and the entire family. Brandon Wise, Assistant General Manager, spoke with Studio 512 about why you should book a stay with Kalahari this holiday season.

How can families give the gift of Kalahari this holiday season?

No matter who you’re gifting to, Kalahari has something for everyone from 2 to 92! We’re proud to offer expansive amenities from our world class waterparks to indoor adventure park experiences, a range of dining experiences, a full-service spa and so much more.

Giving the gift of Kalahari is simple, just grab a gift card for your loved one and they can choose the travel dates that work best for them! Details can be viewed at KalahariResorts.com/shop/gift-cards.

What makes Kalahari Resorts the perfect destination for the holidays?

“Kalahari is the perfect destination for families to make memories over the holidays! In just a short drive, guests can escape to a different world! Park and stay — it’s all under one roof — you never have to leave the resort.”

“As the home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resort, Kalahari Resort in Round Rock offers families an all-under-one-roof getaway with activities for families of all ages to enjoy, including a 223,000 square foot indoor waterpark, Tom Foolerys Adventure Park — an indoor theme park experience, four onsite signature restaurants, and a full-service luxurious spa.

“For lodging, we have one, two, and three-room suite styles to accommodate families of any size. We have 975 rooms and so much to see and do. From the foodie to the thrill seeker to the spa lover – everyone is sure to find something to love.”

What types of activities can families enjoy at the resort?

“You’ll need two to three days to really soak in all the fun at America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark. Some of our most popular attractions are the FlowRider — a virtual wave simulator where you can learn to surf, our huge ZeroVision Wave Pool Experience, and the lazy river. We also have an entire area for younger kids to play, and, of course, plenty of slides for thrill seekers. There are also private cabanas available to rent that give you your own private oasis in the water park.

“After drying off, guests can have a blast at Tom Foolerys Adventure Park featuring thrill rides, zip lines, climbing walls, laser tag, and more. Tom Foolerys also features an indoor arcade, VR games, bowling, mini golf, and escape rooms for the whole family to play together and stay dry.

New this year is a Human Claw machine at Tom Foolerys, where you get to act as the claw in the classic arcade game! We’ve also got G Force, where you can prepare yourself for a lot of thrilling spins.”

What other fun things are there to do at Kalahari?

“The resort has over 20 different dining options including four signature restaurants, a buffet experience as well as many quick-bite options. Our four signature dining experiences give our guests a variety of options to choose from, including our Double Cut Steakhouse where you can enjoy surf and turf, to Cinco Niños, our modern Mexican and tequila bar.”

“Kalahari also features live entertainment every night at Redd’s Piano Bar & Lounge and Double Cut Steak House. It’s the perfect place to escape with a hand-crafted cocktail and listen to live music.”

“For those looking to pamper themselves, Spa Kalahari & Salon is the place to go. Some of the many amenities include body treatments, luxurious massages, skin care, nail care, and hair services. This luxurious spa also includes a wet therapy room with a dry sauna and a chromotherapy steam room, as well as a halotherapy salt room, whirlpool, brow and lash bar, and lounge space. Treat your loved one to spa treatment by getting them a Kalahari Gift Card before your trip!”

“A getaway to Kalahari Resorts is a great gift idea for others, too. So start your holiday shopping and grab a Kalahari Gift Card today! To book your stay or buy a Kalahari gift card, please visit KalahariResorts.com/Texas.“

Grab a Kalahari gift card for yourself – or someone you care about – today! Go to KalahariResorts.com/shop/gift-cards to buy today.

This segment is paid for by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.