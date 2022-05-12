It’s all about dads and grads for the next few weeks, so we brought in our favorite fashionista to help the ladies and the men folk get geared up for graduation. Whether you’re a grad or a guest, Stephanie Coultress O’Neill joined Studio 512 to help with some easy breezy fashion inspiration.



White dresses are always in style for graduation, and sometimes a requirement.

Be a little more modern with a short, chic dress or traditional with a midi. Pair it with a black or nude heel.



Be bold in a fun color. Oranges and pinks are so on trend, and this is a celebration.



Wear that fun print. Prints are personal, but pick one that speaks to you.



And For The Guys:



Nice polos are always a great option, especially in the hotter temperatures. There are a lot of nice linen, cotton or blends available too.



Nice, cotton pants So many different colors available and they are more elevated than denim.

A Tailored, short sleeve button down is great paired with cotton pants .



Always a staple for any event… a nice white button down. Pair with cotton pants or nice trousers.



For more information go to EstiloBoutique.com